Lisa Lampanelli continues the laughter during a pandemic-changed environment

The former "Queen of Mean" comedian became the "Queen of Meaning" in the last few years as a life coach.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Lisa Lampanelli has played to crowds big and small ... but a socially distant crowd is unchartered territory.

Now, she's doing both.

This weekend at the Warehouse at Fairfield Theater Company, Lampanelli’s new show "Sit Down and Shut Up" merges the two careers by talking to people, giving life advice, and being funny–which may be a challenge in a pandemic.

"The world is 100% different, but I don’t think it’s worse," said Lampanelli, "There’s a lot of crying and a lot of laughing and both are 100% appropriate. I’ve been on a roller coaster of feeling just like everyone else. I’ve cried, and I’ve laughed and I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive"

But in a COVID-19 world, does a comedian have to change their act? Are there things that are now off-limits and taboo?

"I don’t think you ever stop being funny, but the art form is a little different. Am I going to make fun of COVID-19? Probably not. It's heavy, it’s dark. But, also, if there’s an opportunity to bring some light to it, I’ll bring it. I think the audience is grateful to be out and about," Lampanelli explained.

And for a comedian to succeed now Lampanelli said they have to know the room.

A much different room.

"They have to be conscious that people have sensitivities now that [some comedians] don’t."

At the warehouse where she'll be performing, seats are separated and sold in groups. Which means fewer people reacting to her jokes.

“You can hear people listening believe it or not. You can hear them disengaged too. Luckily I don’t have that problem," said Lampanelli

The goal of any comedian is to give the audience a break from the harsh world outside the club. When Lampanelli invites people to sit down and shut up, she is dispensing a shot of relief–and maybe a little hope too.

“I love the combination, I’ll be honest. It tickles me. And if it didn’t... why do it? Why do the show?" said Lampanelli, "I mean I think I'm a wealth of experience. I’ve changed lives!"

