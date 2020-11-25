Litchfield attorney charged with embezzling funds from charity for veterans

Creed is accused of embezzling approximately $985,000 when he failed to transfer those funds to the charity

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A Litchfield attorney was arrested Wednesday and charged with embezzling almost $1 million from a charity that supports U.S. military veterans and their families.

Kevin E. Creed, 69, of Litchfield, was charged with one count of Larceny in the First Degree.

Officials said the investigated a complaint by an attorney for the Fisher House Foundation and the Fisher House Foundation in Connecticut (FFH-CT). The Fisher House Foundation is located in Maryland. Its mission is to build “Fisher Houses” on properties associated with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals and on U.S. military installations that include major medical facilities. A Fisher House is a multi-unit residence where veterans and their families can stay while undergoing medical treatment.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Creed ran the FFH-CT out of his law practice in Bristol. Between January 2015 and November 2018, while he collected donations that were raised by various organizations around the state, Creed embezzled approximately $985,000 when he failed to transfer those funds to the charity and, instead, used them for his own purposes.

Creed was arraigned Wednesday and a $250,000 non-surety bond was set. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 9 in New Britain Superior Court, G.A. No. 15.