1 dead in Winchester crash

Three people were also injured.

WINCHESTER, Connecticut — One person is dead after a crash in Winchester Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to a two-vehicle head on crash around 7:30 p.m. on Main Street, Rt 44, near Coe Street, Rt. 183. The cars were traveling on Rte. 44 in an area commonly known as the “rock cuts."

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to the hospital, two of them via Life Star to Hartford Hospital in critical condition and the third to Waterbury Hospital with possible internal injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of any of the people pending notification of next of kin.

Route 44 is expected to be closed for several hours until the investigation is completed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2721.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

