1 killed in Goshen motorcycle crash: Police

A Torrington man died in the crash on Wednesday morning.

GOSHEN, Conn. — A Torrington man was killed early Wednesday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the rear of a Subaru in Goshen.

Travis Jon Raymond, 28, of Torrington was killed in the crash.

A woman was driving northbound on Route 63 and stopped to make a left turn into a driveway. when the car was struck from behind by the motorcycle driven by Raymond, according to police.

Raymond died at the scene according to Connecticut State Police.

The crash is being investigated.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.