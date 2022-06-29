x
Litchfield County

1 killed in Goshen motorcycle crash: Police

A Torrington man died in the crash on Wednesday morning.
Credit: FOX61

GOSHEN, Conn. — A Torrington man was killed early Wednesday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the rear of a Subaru in Goshen. 

Travis Jon Raymond, 28, of Torrington was killed in the crash. 

A woman was driving northbound on Route 63 and stopped to make a left turn into a driveway. when the car was struck from behind by the motorcycle driven by Raymond, according to police. 

Raymond died at the scene according to Connecticut State Police. 

The crash is being investigated. 

