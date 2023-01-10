Watertown teen accidentally shoots self in the head with unsecured gun: Police

Police said 23 guns were found in the home, many of which were unsecured.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERTOWN, Conn — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Saturday with an unsecured gun in Watertown, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Hadley Street just after 12:30 p.m. on the report of a teen who fell down the stairs and was bleeding from the head. Police said the call was placed by the teen's grandmother, who had just gotten home. Before she arrived, the teen was home alone.

When police got to the home, they found the teen on the first floor, bleeding heavily from an injury to his head. Officials said he was conscious but incoherent. The Watertown Fire Department immediately gave him medical aid.

Investigators followed the blood trail up the stairs and into a bedroom used by adult members of his family. Inside the room, officers found a "significant amount of blood" and an empty holster for a revolver, according to officials.

Watertown officials said the initial investigation indicated the teen had accessed an unsecured .22 revolver inside the home when he was alone. Officials said that the teen began to play with the gun, which accidentally discharged and struck the boy in the head.

The teen was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Later, he was flown via Lifestar to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where his condition remains unchanged, police said.

Officials stated that as investigators searched the home with a warrant, they found 23 guns, many of which were reported as unsecured.

Police said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing with the Watertown Police Department in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families and the Waterbury States Attorney's Office.

"The Watertown/Oakville community is heartbroken by this preventable tragedy," the Watertown Police Department said in a release. "We are praying for a speedy, full recovery for our young resident. Our message to every gun owner is this: Secure your firearms in accordance with the law. That means in a locked container where any person not eligible to possess that firearm cannot access it."

The state has passed what has been called "Ethan's Law," which requires gun owners to secure both loaded and unloaded guns. The law would also raise the age from 16 to 18, for which an adult would be required to secure a gun if they are living with a minor.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

