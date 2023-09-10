Firefighter injured, 4 displaced after house fire in Norfolk

The house will no longer be habitable due to the damage from the fire.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — A firefighter was injured and a family of four were displaced after a house fire in Norfolk, according to emergency services.

Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for the Norfolk Fire Department, said crews were on scene this morning for a fire at a house on Litchfield Road.

Additional fire departments from towns including Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bantam and Harwinton responded to assist, Barbagallo said.

Barbagallo said that the homeowners are safe and that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a wrist injury. The house, which was home to a family of four people, will no longer be habitable due to the damage from the fire.

It is unclear at this time how the house fire started.

Rt. 272 was closed from Rt. 44 to Rt. 263 as state and local fire marshals remained on scene throughout the morning to investigate the cause of the house fire. The scene has since cleared, Barbagallo said.

