Another arrest made in Winchester cat hoarding case

WINCHESTER, Conn — A fourth arrest has been made in a car hoarding case where nearly 200 animals, mostly cats, were seized from a home in Winsted over the summer.

Lee Manzone, 28, of Torrington was arrested and was charged with 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

This is the last arrest warrant the Winchester Police Department has obtained for this investigation.

Manzone is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 28.

Three others involved in the case faced a judge earlier this month. James and Laura Thomen and their daughter, Marissa O’Brien were also charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Back in June, 189 cats, two dogs and a ferret were found living in filth and various stages of neglect along with eight people, including two children, at a home on Moore Avenue.

All the cats were taken into shelters and dozens were adopted and re-homed. The two children ages 6 and 10, were taken into DCF custody.

