Watertown police investigate 'suspicious' death after body found at Echo Lake parking lot

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Police in Watertown are investigating a "suspicious" death after a body was discovered in the Echo Lake parking lot on Saturday morning.

Passing drivers called police just before 8 a.m., reporting an unresponsive male lying in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail off of Ice House Road.

First responders found the body of an unidentified male. The circumstances of the death appear suspicious, police said.

Ice House Road is closed from Saco Street to Echo Lake Road.

This is an active investigation.

