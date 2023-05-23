Burlington teen killed after falling out of moving truck: Police

Police are still investigating what happened leading up to the teen falling out of the pick-up truck over the weekend.

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — A Burlington teen is dead after she fell out of a moving pick-up truck over the weekend, state police said.

Officials said they were called to the scene of a crash on Fairview Drive just before 1:30 a.m.

The Chevrolet Silverado truck had reportedly been driving on the road when "unknown events occurred," according to police. The incident caused 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist, a front-seat passenger, to fall out of the truck while it was still moving.

Ringquist was rushed to Bristol Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries. Police said that initial information suggests Ringquist was injured as the result of the fall.

State police were notified of this crash after Ringquist was taken to the hospital. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the truck.

It was not immediately clear what led to Ringquist falling from the vehicle.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Howard Thiery said Ringquist was a junior at Lewis Mills High School.

"A loss like this is an unthinkable tragedy for the Ringquist family, Sophie’s friends and our whole community," he said in the letter, which FOX61 obtained.

Thiery said grief counselors will be available all week for any school member who needs support.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with the Ringquist family, as well as all the members of our community who are affected by this loss," Thiery added. "Please do not hesitate to reach out for support during this difficult time."

Investigators are actively interviewing and seeking out witnesses and any available video footage to reconstruct the sequence of events that happened before Ringquist fell from the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Khariton or Sgt. Tim McAlpin at Troop L, 860-626-7900.

