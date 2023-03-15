Barn birthing unit collapses in Canaan, killing 2 pregnant cows, narrowly misses farm workers

The damage deals a devastating blow to one of Connecticut’s treasured dairy farms. Elm Knoll Dairy is a key cog in the local agricultural landscape.

CANAAN, Conn. — While much of the state escaped the Nor’easter unscathed, the same can’t be said for a farm in Canaan. A dairy farm is picking up the pieces Wednesday following the sudden collapse of a barn.

But rather than sulk about the damage, the farmers at Elm Knoll Dairy instead, laced up their boots and got right to work. But they are certainly counting their blessings that no one was hurt, or worse.

FOX61 found them sifting through the rubble. It wasn’t what they had in mind.

“I was in here about a half hour before it fell,” remarked farm worker Logan Cables.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Elm Knoll Farm in Canaan. A portion of their heifer barn collapsed under the weight of the Nor’easter snow.

“6:30 a.m. is the prime time when everybody comes in and starts to work here, so thank God nobody was in here,” said Cables.

But the farm did lose two cows who were just days away from giving birth.

“The part of the barn that’s destroyed are the maternity pens,” explained Dave Jacquier, the farm’s owner.

The damage deals a devastating blow to one of Connecticut’s treasured dairy farms. It’s a key cog in the local agricultural landscape.

“It’s a pain in the rump. This will be a setback,” said Jacquier. “I called my insurance company this morning. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be too hopeful, but that’s how life goes.”

The barn houses about 400 cows. Most will be able to remain in the partially collapsed barn, but more than a dozen who are about to give birth will need to be relocated. Jacquier said he won’t let Mother Nature slow him down.

“You name it, I’ve had it happen. I’m 73 years old. I don’t have a thought of doing anything different but to rebuild this when I get time.”

Elm Knoll has been serving Connecticut's dairy needs for decades. There are only 67 dairy farms left in Connecticut. Jacquier told FOX61 every year it gets harder to survive. Farmers are facing inflationary pressure and reduced subsidy by the state and federal governments.

