Cats rescued from Winsted "hoarding" house go up for adoption

More than 150 cats, and counting, were found in a home on Moore Drive last week. Community members were able to see and adopt dozens of them Monday.

WINSTED, Conn. — Dozens of cats rescued from a home in Winsted Friday went up for adoption.

Animal control found more than 150 cats, and counting, two dogs, and a ferret at the home on Moore Drive. The Winchester police chief called the situation "cat hoarding."

Winchester Town Manager Josh Kelly says more than half were taken by shelters before the community could see the animals Monday at Batcheller Elementary School. A shelter in Woodstock took nearly 30 Monday.

"My heart's breaking for these cats, for these animals. I’m so glad that there’s so many loving people here today," the town manager, who adopted two cats himself, said. "There are still cats that are hiding in that house and I was in there today. I saw a few of them."

He said humane traps have been set to help collect the rest. They have spoken with the homeowner on what needs to happen for the home to be habitable again, if possible, after it was condemned. The renters in the home have been relocated.

Each cat can cost up to $200 for medical expenses including vaccinations. The town is looking for donations to help while they continue to care for the animals. They have received food, supplies, and other donations. Adopted cats will go to their new home once they are spayed or neutered.

More than 150 cats were removed from a Winchester home last week. The police chief called it “cat hoarding.” Now they’re up for adoption. Tonight on the @FOX61News, families hope to give the cats a better home🐈 pic.twitter.com/Clv5YP44za — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) June 27, 2022

They believe many cats were bred in the home and were told others were strays brought in.

"We’ve had people coming in while, literally, while we were still taking the cats out saying, "Hey, I’m here. I have cat litter from my house, how do I give it?" he said.

One cat, with leukemia and HIV, did die. Jennifer Wlodarski said it broke her heart when she heard what happened and wanted to help.

"We came to donate and Emma fell in love with her kitty so we’re going to take him home," she said.

They ended up adopting a cat that her 5-year-old daughter Emma Shollenberger named 'Blue.'

"I mean it’s just exciting to have another member of our family," Wlodarski said. "We’ve been looking around for a while but it was never really the right time."

Many more came to inquire about a cat including Sam Morelduboil.

"I was really surprised that no one noticed beforehand," the Colebrook resident said. "I kind of jumped on the opportunity but I know a lot of other people are looking too which is really good so, if not me, I hope someone else does too."

Kelly says they have also received requests from neighbors who lost cats if they've been found in the home. He says, so far, none of the cats appear to be neighboring animals.

The investigation into the case continues.

