Clean up continues after gas spill in Norfolk

Day three of cleanup continues on Route 44 after an overturned tanker spilled about 8,000 gallons of gasoline Saturday morning.

Residents in Norfolk are now back in their homes after they were evacuated and brought to Botelle Elementary School.

“We’ve had accidents with tankers with little gasoline spills or motor vehicle accidents, but we never had to deal with a tanker that lost over 8 thousand gallons of gasoline,” said Norfolk Town Public Information Officer, Jon Barbagallo.

Spills went into nearby yards and storm drains that led to area streams

“Certainly, this week and into next week very easily and then monitoring is going to be going on for a year or more in spots,” said Barbagallo.

According to Barbagolla, soil and other contaminated material continue to be excavated from the area of Route 44.

Route 44 is expected to be closed until Friday, November 11. The current plan is to install temporary traffic control lights at the accident site and allow alternating one-lane traffic possibly starting this coming weekend.

“I wish it didn’t happen, but it did so you have to make the best of what you can,” said Gerry Brodnitzki.

Though the clean-up will continue for weeks, one important thing Barbagallo is emphasizing is that voting is still happening on Tuesday.

“Operations will be ceased tomorrow so that Maple Avenue and the surrounding roads except for Route 44, will be open to residents so that they can come to town hall and vote,” said Barbagallo.

Local detours are still set up around Laurel Way and Maple Avenue.

Officials tell FOX61 that the trucking company will be responsible for the cleanup bill.

