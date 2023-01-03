Club offers economically disadvantaged kids a chance to hit the slopes at Ski Sundown

"The goal is to get kids involved who probably wouldn’t have an opportunity to get into winter sports.”

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — It could be called a different version of “Friday Night Lights."

In Winter, Friday evenings now offer economically disadvantaged children from the Greater Hartford area a chance to see all that New Hartford has to offer -- as part of the Double Diamonds Ski and Sport Club at Ski Sundown.

Glenn Cassis, from Bloomfield, has been a certified ski instructor for more than two decades and he’s been part of the team teaching for the Double Diamonds Club since it began three years ago at Sundown.

"The goal is to get kids involved who probably wouldn’t have an opportunity to get into winter sports,” said Glenn Cassis.

The Double Diamonds Ski Club is made possible through funding from the National Brotherhood of Snow Sports, The Hartford YMCA, and the Legacy Foundation. Cassis added, “Most kids in the inner cities don’t see people like them outside skiing or snowboarding. It’s the exposure that’s held those kids back.”

After taking a few runs on his snowboard, Tavis Williams, from Hartford, said, “I think it’s really great for kids who grew up in the inner city because kids like this usually don’t have experiences like this so I think it’s a great experience for them to get out of their comfort zone and do things they wouldn’t do.”

Cassis, who is a member of the National Brotherhood of Snow Sports, a predominantly Black skiing organization that has traveled the country skiing at a variety of resorts added, “Hearing [the kids in the ski club group] get excited about this is really what’s rewarding to me.”

To learn more about the Double Diamonds Ski and Sport Club and its program at Ski Sundown click http://www.doublediamondsclub.com/

