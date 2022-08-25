CTHeart Camp in Morris builds community for children living with congenital heart disease

The kids are surrounded by others who also have congenital heart disease.

MORRIS, Conn — CTHeart Camp has been providing kids who are living with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) a traditional summer camp experience since 2017. For the last four years, it has taken place one week out of the summer at Camp Awosting in Morris.

"CTHeart Camp is a camp for any child in Connecticut that has CHD. Our ages range from 8 to 19. And we are free of charge to anybody coming," said Amanda Catucci, the Nursing Director at CTHeart Camp.

It's a sleepaway camp, where the nurses and doctors are all volunteering their time, on standby in case of an emergency. The campers have no contact with their parents, but their parents know what they're up to throughout the day.

For some campers, it's their first time meeting and being around other people with CHD.

"It's actually the most common birth defect. About one in 100 kids is born with some form of congenital heart disease. About a quarter of those need some kind of surgery within the first year of their life. And growing up with CHD is sometimes challenging and you feel alone. So, coming to a camp like this lets them be around other kids that have heart issues," said Dr. Robert Elder, the Medical Director at CTHeart camp.

Many of the counselors at the camp are former campers, now advising younger kids. Benjamin Kinnie said he's been with CTHeart Camp since the start, and is now a counselor there.

"It has provided me with the knowledge that there's other kids that have similar conditions to me. Growing up, the only person I knew that had had open heart surgery was a 60-year-old friend of mine. And now, I have all these different campers and new friends made at this camp that are similar to me," said Kinnie.

That company of others dealing with the same thing inspires them to dream big, and learn to be independent.

"I'd say, let it be a part of you, but don't let it define you. It's a big part of your life, but it shouldn't have to limit you," Kinnie said.

Any child living with CHD in Connecticut can apply to attend the camp. It's free of charge and funded by the nonprofit that runs it all.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

