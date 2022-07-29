Danbury community unites in remembrance of mother, 3 children killed in murder-suicide

Danbury Police said the preliminary investigation indicates Sonia Loja strangled her children before taking her own life on Wednesday night.

DANBURY, Conn. — Community members continue to mourn the loss of a Danbury mother and her children two days after a murder-suicide at a home on Whaley Street.

A memorial with flowers, balloons and candles grows outside of the home on Whaley Street.

Family, friends and community members gathered to remember 12-year-old Junior, 10-year-old Joselyn and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon and their mother, 36-year-old Sonia Loja.

“We have to support anybody in Danbury who needs help,” Walter Garcia a community organizer with the local Facebook group Danbury Al Dia.

The group brought coffee and bread and helped with the vigil as a way to show their support for the family as they go through this great pain.

Danbury Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that Loja strangled her children before taking her own life.

The medical examiner's office confirmed for FOX61 the cause of death Friday afternoon, that Loja died from hanging herself and the three children from being strangled.

Community members we spoke with were shocked to hear of the news.

“My kids are my world and I can’t imagine. I just feel so bad for the dad,” Julia DeMato from Brookfield said.

Danbury public schools will have support services available for students, staff and family members at Morris Street School and Westside Middle School on Monday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Help is available for anyone in need of assistance, 24 hours a day at the Suicide and crisis hotline. Call or text 988.

