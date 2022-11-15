Man found dead after car fire: New Milford PD

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a portable storage business. After the flames were put out, crews found the man.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A man was found dead after fire crews doused a car fire late Monday night, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., New Milford police and the Water Witch Fire Department were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage area on Sullivan Road on the report of a car fire.

When first responders got to the scene, they extinguished the fire and found the man.

He was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, police said. He's not been identified at this time.

The New Milford Fire Marshal and the Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal are assisting with the investigation.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

