2 displaced in Terryville house fire: Chief

The two-family home had "significant damage" on both the first and second floors, and the fire also reached the attic.

PLYMOUTH, Conn — Firefighters in the Terryville section of Plymouth were called to put out a house fire Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Allen St. near Beach Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

The two-family home had "significant damage" on both the first and second floors, and the fire also reached the attic, Plymouth Fire Chief Mark Sekorski told FOX61. There were no injuries, but two people were displaced and the building itself is uninhabitable, Sekorski added.

Thomaston Fire Department provided mutual aid and about 35 fire crew members were on the scene. It took firefighters a little over an hour to put out the blaze. The scene was cleared around 9:45 a.m.

The area was temporarily closed to traffic while firefighters put out the blaze. The road has since reopened.

The fire marshal is investigating this fire.

