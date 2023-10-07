Flooding in Kent force some to evacuate in the middle of the night

Those who live on Preston Mountain woke up to the sound of rushing water in the middle of the night.

KENT, Connecticut — Flooding rains hit western Connecticut hard.

In the town of Kent, the Housatonic River flooded parts of Route 7, but smaller rivers and streams also rose out of their banks.

Those who live on Preston Mountain woke up to the sound of rushing water in the middle of the night.

“This is in a category all by itself,” said Larry Williams, who has lived on the mountain for more than ten years.

What’s usually a small stream overflowed, water gushing around his home.

“I told my wife, grab the cats… we have to get out of here. We barely got out,” Williams said. The bridge in his driveway became part of the stream, and is now compromised. Williams and his wife fled, walking downhill away from the water.

Neighbor Jeff Wain was ready for the rain, putting out sandbags the night before.

“At five o’clock this morning, we got a phone call from our friends upstream. I looked out the window and I said I need more sandbags,” Wain said.

Now the clean-up is underway, but with a wet summer weather pattern continuing, more downpours may be coming. The hope is the outcome will be different next time.

Down Route 7, the Housatonic River has crested, and will be slowly receding over the next few days.

