Female victim found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A female was been found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP officials said Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), helped by CT State Police Troop B and neighboring fire departments, responded to the report of a body located at Burr Pond. Torrington Fire Department officials said they were called out at 5:52 p.m.

When officials got to the scene they found the female victim just off the shoreline. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Trinity Health of New England paramedics.

CT Encon Police are currently investigating, and are not releasing any further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

