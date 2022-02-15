Former Plymouth teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault, risk of injury charges

James Eschert faced five counts of risk of injury and two counts of 4th-degree sexual assault.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Former Plymouth school teacher James Eschert pled not guilty to sexual assault charges during an appearance at New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.

Eschert, 50, was a former teacher at Plymouth Center School. Plymouth police began investigating him in Sept. 2021 after receiving a complaint that alleged inappropriate conduct between Eschert and several of his students.

According to police documents, the incidents of inappropriate conduct allegedly occurred over multiple school years starting as early as the 2016-2017 school year.

Police said they spent countless hours conducting interviews, reviewing statements, and preparing court paperwork.

According to court documents, the victims told investigators that Eschert favored some female fourth-grade students, helping them with answers to quizzes, hugging them, and inviting them to stay inside for recess for "Fun Friday." The students told investigators that Eschert touched them and took inappropriate photos.

Eschert was placed on administrative leave with pay in September when the superintendent was made aware of the allegations, according to court documents.

After the investigation, an arrest warrant against Eschert was drafted and signed by the State’s Attorney’s Office on January 18.

On January 24, Eschert surrendered at the Plymouth Police Department, where he was charged with five counts of risk of injury and two counts of sexual assault in the 4th degree.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, Eschert made no other statements and was accompanied by his attorney.

His next court date is set for April 26.

