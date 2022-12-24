Generator causes carbon monoxide incident in Pleasant Valley home

Fire officials said the CO detector in the house saved the lives of the people inside.

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A gas-powered generator caused a carbon monoxide (CO) incident at a Pleasant Valley home overnight.

Pleasant Valley Fire Department said that the residents had a working CO detector that alerted them and when they arrived on the scene and started to meter the home, a moderate level of CO was found inside.

New Hartford Volunteer Ambulance also responded and evaluated the residents because of the levels inside the house. The fire department worked on the scene for approximately two hours to ventilate the house.

Fire officials said the cause was a gas-powered generator operating too close to the home with the exhaust pointed toward the garage.

They urge the public that when a generator is running, to make sure it’s far enough away from the house and the exhaust is pointed away from any opening. Also always have a working CO detector. If it activates- call 911.

Fire officials said the detector in the home worked and saved the people in the home's lives.

Common symptoms of CO poisoning include:

Headache

Dizziness

Fatigue

Confusion

Blurry or double vision

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Nausea and vomiting

