'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday

The two gas stations, next door to each other on Main Street, say they collectively had about $9,000 stolen.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville.

Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.

Walter Godburn has lived across the street from the gas stations for more than two decades. He was attending a local fair Saturday when he came home to police tape surrounding the area.

"Both gas stations were roped off with the caution, cop cars sitting on both ends," he said. "That was the first time that anything has really happened around here, besides accidents and stuff like that."

Kristen Moody says she was glad to hear there were no reported injuries. She often sees police at the business next door so was shocked to hear about the two robberies.

"You think everywhere is safe," she said. "That’s where you have to watch out."

Godburn says something like this is not expected in a little town like Plymouth. He said it is a scary situation, especially with little kids living nearby.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Plymouth Police at 860-585-4051.

