Goshen firefighter arrested on sexual assault allegations

Daniel David Brignolo, 25, of Torrington was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault in the second degree and sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor.

GOSHEN, Conn. — A Goshen firefighter was arrested after being accused of a sexual assault stemming from June 2021, according to state police.

Following an investigation, Daniel David Brignolo, 25, of Torrington was arrested and charged on Tuesday with sexual assault in the second degree and sale or delivery of alcohol to a minor.

On June 20, 2021, Troop B received a call from Charlotte Hungerford Hospital that a victim arrived to have a sexual assault kit done after a party at the Goshen Fire Department. The victim identified Brignolo in the alleged incident.

The police report states that on June 19, 2021, what was supposed to be a bonfire in Goshen got canceled and turned into a party at the Goshen Fire Department located off Route 4.

After the party, the victim, Brignolo, and another person went to Brignolo's residence, where the alleged sexual assault occurred. The victim and Brignolo drank alcohol while at his residence and prior while at the fire department.

In the police report, the victim said she eventually blacked out. The victim became sick and threw up. She said she recalled waking up at the time of the alleged assault and then blacking out again.

The victim also recalled having bruises around her neck and arm. She also mentioned having scalp, pelvic, and stomach pain, according to the police report.

The victim also said in a statement that she did not consent and had made it clear to him in the past that she was not interested in him.

Results from the sexual assault kit, interviews, and evidence were used to help police determine probable cause leading to Brignolo's arrest.

Brignolo posted 10% of his $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

