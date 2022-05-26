Lake McDonough closed to swimming until further notice: Officials

The boat launch remains open seven days a week.

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — Lake McDonough in Barkhamsted will be closed off from swimming until further notice due to lifeguard staffing shortages, officials said.

The Metropolitan District (MDC) made the announcement Thursday, just before the Memorial Day weekend.

The lake requires lifeguards to be present and does not have a "swim at your own risk" policy, the MDC said. The corporation does not know yet if the swimming area will open up at a later point in the season this year.

The beach has been closed over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boat launch remains open seven days a week, and boating season passes and day passes are available for purchase online.

