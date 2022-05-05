Goshen man turns himself in for fatal 2021 shooting at Litchfield law firm

Robert Fisher, 75, of Goshen turned himself in at Connecticut state police Troop L on Wednesday afternoon.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing a man outside of a law firm in Litchfield in June 2021 has turned himself in, police said.

Robert Fisher, 75, of Goshen turned himself in at Connecticut State Police Troop L on Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter with a $50,000 bond.

In June 2021, troopers found Matthew Bromley, 39, dead outside in the parking lot of Cramer & Anderson on West Street in Litchfield.

There was a physical altercation between Bromley and Fisher that led up to the fatal shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Investigations revealed that Fisher is a certified pistol instructor.

A witness told investigators that Bromley had called the firm in May inquiring about foreclosures, and Fisher ended up speaking with him, elevating his voice and explaining that he does not deal with foreclosures, according to the arrest warrant. When Fisher got off the phone, the witness reported he said something along the lines of "that guy was crazy."

Fisher told investigators that a car followed him into the law firm parking lot on the afternoon of June 7. According to the arrest warrant, the driver ran over, pulled the door open and began punching him and yelling profanities.

"I immediately became fearful for my safety and my life and knew I needed to defend myself," Fisher told investigators.

According to officials, Fisher stated he then got out of his car to reportedly try to defuse the situation until he "realized that he was not going to stop attacking me."

Fisher took out his gun, and after a struggle over the gun, he shot Bromley, Fisher told investigators.

Fisher will face a judge on May 23.

