Wintry mix halts flights, but not seasoned residents in Northern CT

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Another round of winter weather hit Connecticut on Friday. This time it was sleet, freezing rain, and a little bit of snow that made for slippery conditions.

"It's kind of difficult because it's not as much snow as it is ice, so it becomes a little difficult," said Bradley Kane of New Hartford.

In New Hartford, it's not anything they're not used to seeing this time of year.

"The weather like this does not stop any of us. We're Litchfield County, tough New Englanders," said Jacob Breitkreutz of New Hartford.

However, people were still being cautious. Schools were closed in anticipation of the sleet and snow, and plow trucks were out on the roads as soon as the first flakes started to fly.

It was appreciated by those who had to go out, on what was otherwise a quiet night in the center of town.

"It was pretty icy when I was leaving and I'm sure it'll be pretty icy tomorrow," Kane said.

The weather also caused some issues for travel in the skies. Bradley International Airport saw several delays and cancellations as many states felt the impact of this winter storm.

"Delayed, from Delta. But you know, we travel a lot so we kind of know how that goes. Usually, they like to just tease you with one delay, then there's another, so we may or may not get out," said Matt Quist, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Passengers trying to make it to their destinations watched their flights closely hoping theirs would make it out on time.

"Absolutely concerned. Not only that it would be canceled, but there were few flight options over the weekend so I was concerned," said Larry Dvorin, of West Hartford.

