Man dead, 2 injured in Woodbury crash

WOODBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and two others are injured following a crash in Woodbury on Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police said a 2006 Subaru Baja Sport was driving South on Rt. 6 near Woodbury Place when a 2004 Dodge Dakota Quadcab Sport driving north on Rt 6 crossed over the double yellow line into the south lane. The Dodge hit the Subaru head on and the driver of the Subaru sustained fatal injuries.

The victim has been identified as Robert Gardner, 56, of Woodbury.

The passenger of the Subaru sustained serious injuries as well. The driver of the Dodge sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles suffered disabling damage.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Trooper Murphy, Connecticut State Police Troop L, at 860-626-7900 or 203-946-6598 or Andrew.Murphy@ct.gov or Timothy.Mcaplin@ct.gov.

