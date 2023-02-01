Man dies in ATV accident in Plymouth

Police said the initial investigation revealed the man involved was legally riding his ATV on his property and it appears to be a tragic accident.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — A man has died after being involved in an ATV accident in Plymouth Wednesday evening.

Plymouth police said at 6:18 p.m., Litchfield County Dispatch (LCD) received a 911 call reporting an unknown medical emergency in the area of Hancock Court. Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance and Plymouth Police went to the scene and while en route, LCD got information that a male was involved in an ATV accident.

When officers got to the scene, a male in his 60s was found to be involved in an ATV accident and was pronounced deceased.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the man was legally riding his ATV on his property and it appears to be a tragic accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

