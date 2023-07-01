Man killed after SUV goes off-road, strikes embankment in North Caanan: State Police

Police determined that the man had been driving north on Canaan Valley Road when for an unknown reason, he went off the road and struck an embankment.

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — A man was killed in a crash after driving off-road in North Canaan early Saturday, Connecticut State Police said.

State police said that they are investigating after a 44-year-old man, identified as Deane William Moores of Plainville, died from his injuries after they located the scene of an SUV crash that occurred in the area of Canaan Valley Road and Carlson Road around 2:30 a.m.

It was determined that Moores had been driving north on Canaan Valley Road in a Mitsubishi Outlander SE when he went off the road and struck an embankment. As a result of the crash, the car had rolled over, state police said.

It is unknown why the SUV went off the road, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop B at 860-824-2500.

