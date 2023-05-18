Moose killed by vehicle in Hartland

It is the 2nd moose struck and killed this week.

HARTLAND, Connecticut — A second moose was killed this week after being struck by a vehicle this week, this time in Hartland.

Connecticut State Police said on Wednesday evening at 8:36 p.m., emergency crews to South Road in Hartland for a moose that had been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle was not found in the area at the time of the crash according to officials. Later in the evening the driver and vehicle were identified by the East Hartland Animal Control Officer. No injuries were reported. The vehicle had been driven from the scene as it had no disabling damage.

CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection took custody of the moose which was fatally injured.

On Wednesday, a moose was killed after it was hit by a car on Route 15 North in North Haven near Exit 63.

DEEP believes this is the same moose that was reported being seen in the Watertown/Waterbury area recently. No one was injured. The car sustained damage and the windshield was shattered, according to state police.

