Motorcyclist killed in crash in Hartland

HARTLAND, Conn — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Hartland on Tuesday evening, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Center St. (Route 20) and West St. around 6:16 p.m.

A motorcycle was traveling east on Route 20 when it went off the right shoulder and ejected the driver, according to state police.

The driver, who police identified as Kenneth Rafoss, 61, of East Hartland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed temporarily due to the crash and has since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 860-626-1820.

