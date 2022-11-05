Multiple residents evacuated after gasoline tanker spill in Norfolk

Those who were evacuated were brought to Botelle Elementary School, the fire department said.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — Multiple residents in Norfolk were evacuated Saturday morning after a gasoline tanker turned on its side, according to the fire department.

An overturned tanker spilled about 8,200 gallons of gasoline around 6 a.m. at 97 Greenwood Road, said DEEP. Multiple agencies are on scene to contain the spill, including DEEP, the fire department, the Connecticut Department of Transportation and contractors.

Some of the spill went into nearby yards and storm drains that lead to area streams, resulting in six house evacuations on Route 44. Those who were evacuated were brought to Botelle Elementary School, the Norfolk Fire Department said.

The fire department said that the driver of the tanker was able to exit the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Route 44 has been closed from Loon Meadow to Maple Avenue, as well as all of Laurel Way and Maple Avenue, the fire department said.

Road closures as a result of the spill may be in effect for the next 48 to 72 hours, according to the fire department. More information on detours available can be found here.

DEEP said that as a precaution, power has been shut off in the immediate area. Residents are asked to stay away from the scene as emergency services work to "track, contain, and clean what has spilled."

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.