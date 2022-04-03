1 man killed in New Hartford head on crash

The Torrington man died at the hospital

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — One man was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit another head on Saturday evening.

Connecticut State Police said Kushtrim Bytyqi, 35, of Torrington, died after the Honda HR-V he was driving crossed the center line of Route 202 near the Home Depot in New Hartford around 8:30 p.m. and crashed into another vehicle.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle, a Hyundai Kona, was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.

Bytyqi was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

The crash is currently under investigation.

