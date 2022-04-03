x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Litchfield County

1 man killed in New Hartford head on crash

The Torrington man died at the hospital
Credit: FOX61

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — One man was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit another head on Saturday evening. 

Connecticut State Police said Kushtrim Bytyqi, 35, of Torrington, died after the Honda HR-V he was driving crossed the center line of Route 202 near the Home Depot in New Hartford around 8:30 p.m. and crashed into another vehicle. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The woman who was driving the other vehicle, a Hyundai Kona, was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries. 

Bytyqi was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died. 

The crash is currently under investigation. 

RELATED: Winchester police warn people to stay away from moose

RELATED: Trinity College student killed in hit-and-run crash

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Wintry mess across the state with snow in Litchfield County