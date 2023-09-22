x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Litchfield County

New Milford collision leaves 1 dead, multiple hospitalized

Danbury Road is closed due to the investigation.
Credit: FOX61
New Milford Police car (file photo)

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — One person is dead and multiple people are hospitalized after a collision in New Milford on Friday afternoon. 

New Milford police said officers responded at 2:25 p.m. to a three three-car crash in the area of 233 Danbury Road (Route 7). Four people were transported for injuries to an area hospital as a result of the collision. 

One person is confirmed to be dead but names have not been released. 

The New Milford Police Department's crash team is assisting with the investigation. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The roadway is currently closed while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON XFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

11-year-old girl struck by car in Watertown

Before You Leave, Check This Out