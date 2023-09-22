New Milford collision leaves 1 dead, multiple hospitalized

Danbury Road is closed due to the investigation.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — One person is dead and multiple people are hospitalized after a collision in New Milford on Friday afternoon.

New Milford police said officers responded at 2:25 p.m. to a three three-car crash in the area of 233 Danbury Road (Route 7). Four people were transported for injuries to an area hospital as a result of the collision.

One person is confirmed to be dead but names have not been released.

The New Milford Police Department's crash team is assisting with the investigation.

The roadway is currently closed while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

