x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Litchfield County

New Milford High School under lockdown, police investigating

At this time it's unknown what prompted the lockdown.
Credit: Google Maps

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police responded to New Milford High School while the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

At this time it's unknown what prompted the lockdown. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. 

RELATED: Beijing to mass-test most of city as COVID-19 cases mount

RELATED: 'I hate it' | Middle school's new cell phone lockup policy is not sitting well with some parents

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com  

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

Wintry mess across the state with snow in Litchfield County