New Milford high school senior killed in 3-vehicle crash identified

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A vigil is set for Monday night for the New Milford High School student who died in a three-vehicle crash on Friday.

Julio Gomez, 17, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed around 2:25 p.m. on Route 7 in front of Italia Mia Restaurant in New Milford. Police released his identification on Monday.

According to the police investigation, a 2006 Infiniti G35 was traveling north on Route 7 when a 2022 Hyundai Tucson attempted to turn left into the Italian restaurant from the left southbound lane. The two vehicles crashed, causing the Infiniti to hit a 2013 Nissan Rouge that was traveling south on Route 7.

Gomez, who was riding in the Infiniti, and the vehicle’s driver – also 17 – were taken to Danbury Hospital when Gomez died from his injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Nissan Rogue were also taken to the hospital, while the driver of the Hyundai refused medical treatment, police said.

Police said the Nissan driver's condition was stable, while the passenger was listed in critical condition.

Gomez was a 12th grader at New Milford High School. Grief counseling is available for students.

The vigil at the high school is set for 7 p.m.

---

