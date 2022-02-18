New Milford's Housatonic River Brewing takes on Alzheimer's fight

The brewing company is paying homage to the owner's father who died while battling dementia.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Housatonic River Brewing in New Milford is a great place to add to your Winter Bucket List and help out a good cause at the same time!

The team’s brewing a brand-new beer called “Forget Me Not." It's all in an effort to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and family support.

The owner of the brewing company, Dianne Littlefield, launched the brew in honor of her dad who had dementia when he died.

“He was an amazing individual – just absolutely amazing. He gave back to his community, he loved his family – he was present for everything in my life, my kids' life, my husband... he was always present always there," said Littlefield about her dad.

If you want to give “Forget Me Not” a try for yourself there are a couple of ways you can get your hands on it. Online orders are already underway and a fundraiser slated to support the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut happening on March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“At a certain point in life you realize if you’re not being part of your community part of everything around it, what’s the point?" said co-owner Dave Littlefield. "So, I love doing things like this. We do it for many organizations, but this one is really very near and dear to our heart and hopefully, this makes a little bit of a difference."

You can learn more about Housatonic River Brewing and its fundraising efforts on its website.

