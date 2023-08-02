New Milford officer attacked by suspect, gun discharges in struggle

Police said the officer responded to a report of a man approaching a child on Stone Tent Road. When he arrived he was attacked by the suspect.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A New Milford police officer was attacked on Monday when responding to a call by a man and his gun discharged in the struggle.

New Milford police said they received a 911 call at 2:49 p.m. saying that a man approached a child on Stone Tent Road. The child was able to enter a house nearby.

When the primary officer left his car, he was attacked by the suspect. The suspect struck the officer several times in the head and upper body before both the suspect and officer fell. The suspect continued to fight while attempting to take the officer's gun. During the struggle a round was discharged from the officer's holstered gun but didn't hit anyone. Police backup arrived and assisted in controlling the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Mathew Gambone, 38, of New Milford. He's been charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, Reckless Endangerment, Breach of Peace, Assault on a Police Officer, Assault on an Elderly Person in the 3rd Degree and Discharge of a Firearm.

Gambone was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

State Police are conducting a review of the incident.

