New York men arrested for stealing 500 gallons of cooking oil from Harwinton restaurant

The two suspects were arrested after state police determined that the two had allegedly stolen 500 gallons of used cooking oil.

HARWINTON, Conn. — Two men from New York are accused of stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton.

Connecticut State Police troopers got a 911 call around 5:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a "suspicious vehicle" parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle leave the scene, but state police stopped the vehicle on Route 8.

The two suspects were arrested after state police determined that the two had allegedly stolen 500 gallons of used cooking oil.

Jeyson Santiago and Issac Then, both 25-year-olds from Yonkers, N.Y., were charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Issac Then faces additional charges, including driving a speeding car, disobeying the signal of an officer, and operating a vehicle without a license.

Both were held on a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Used cooking oil thefts have been happening due to gas and home heating oil prices going up, according to state police. The used cooking oil can be converted to biodiesel. State police said it leads to being put up on the black market.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.