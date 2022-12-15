Northwest corner of state braces for first nor'easter of season

A foot of snow is expected; road crews in the Litchfield hills are in gear for 36-hour shifts.

NORFOLK, Conn — The season’s first nor’easter could dump a foot of snow in the northwest corner of Connecticut while much of the state gets rain.

“For us, this will be the biggest event so far this season. But as far as historical and what citizens here are used to, this is just another run-of-the-mill storm,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk emergency services director. “The crew is anticipating being out from about midnight tonight [Thursday] through Saturday morning, so it’s going to be a long 36 hours or so for them.”

Crews were out at 7 a.m. Thursday pretreating the roads with salt. Around midnight, a fleet of nine plows will be out working to keep up with the snow.

“I remember being a kid, I would love this. I don’t love it so much anymore,” said Bill Knutson of Canaan.

Knutson and people across the region flocked to stores like Ace Hardware in North Canaan.

“I had the last shovel for several years and it did crack, so here we are,” he said.

Snow blowers were a hot commodity Thursday.

“They’re getting worried about the forecast and they’re in here buying salt, shovels, everything that you wait for the last minute to buy,” said Ace Hardware manager Peter Broggi.

But ski areas and other local businesses welcome the snow.

“It actually brings in a lot of delivery,” said server Ashley Johnson of North Canaan’s Roma Pizzeria. “Pizza dinners, whatever floats your boat.”

Eversource said it has crews and equipment in place should outages become a concern. Officials anticipate area schools will close Friday.

