1 dead in Salisbury crash

The vehicle struck a tree on Rt. 7.

SALISBURY, Connecticut — One person is dead after a crash in Salisbury early Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police said the driver struck a tree. They later died at the hospital.

EMS and the local fire department were also dispatched to the scene. Troopers responded to the scene and investigation is in its very early stages.

Route 7 in Salisbury was closed from Rt. 112 to Rt. 128 for the investigation.

