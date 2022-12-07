Charges for 3 Plymouth educators dropped in teacher sex abuse case

The three were previously charged with risk of injury to a child and for violating the obligation to report abuse.

PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation.

Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases closed. They were previously charged with risk of injury to a child and for violating the obligation to report abuse.

They're all scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 30.

A fourth educator accused, Chrystal Collins, appears to still have their case open.

"The New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office did not object based upon the individuals’ eligibility and the time that has passed since the conduct occurred. The State also took into consideration the fact that it is prosecuting the case based upon the theory of gross negligence under the statute of failure to report as a mandated reporter which is a felony," a spokesperson for the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a statement Wednesday to FOX61.

Turner, Morelli, and Holleran were previously accused of covering up the sexual misconduct of Center School Teacher James Eschert, who would reportedly invite girls onto his lap, let them play beneath his desk and was found with inappropriate images on his camera. The allegations against Eschert date back over six years.

Eschert was arrested in January and pleaded not guilty.

