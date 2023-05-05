Man dies after shooting at Plymouth gas station: Police

The shooting happened Thursday night at a Gulf Station on Main Street. One suspect was apprehended.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — A man is dead after he was shot at a gas station in Plymouth, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Plymouth Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the Gulf Station, located at 120 Main Street in the Terryville section of town.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering life-theatening gunshot wounds and who was unresponsive.

Medical responders rushed the man to the hospital, where he died. Police have not identified the victim pending next of kin notification.

Police said a man was apprehended at the scene, and he is a suspect. They have yet to identify him at this time.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Main Street from Allen Street to Route 72 is closed, and the public is asked to avoid this area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department.

