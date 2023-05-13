School bus collides with passenger vehicle in Goshen, 3 hospitalized

The passengers aboard the school bus that were hospitalized suffered only minor injuries.

GOSHEN, Conn. — Three passengers have been hospitalized with minor injuries following a school bus collision with a vehicle in Goshen on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said at 1:31 p.m., Troop B in North Canaan went to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus on RT 63 north of Route 4 in Goshen.

Reports show that 17 passengers were on the bus. EMS and the Goshen Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Three patients have been transported to area hospitals by ambulance for reported minor injuries.

The scene remains active.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.