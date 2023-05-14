School bus rolls over in Goshen; passengers treated for minor injuries

The bus was involved in a 4 car crash Saturday afternoon

GOSHEN, Connecticut — A school bus rolled over trying to avoid a vehicle that had crossed into its lane Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said at 1:31 PM, Troopers from Troop B in North Canaan were called to a report of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus on RT 63, North Street, north of Route 4, Torrington Rd/Sharon Turnpike, in Goshen.

Police said two busses from The Frederick Gunn School were traveling north bound on RT 63 in Goshen, while a Nissan Rogue and a Chevy Suburban from The Hotchkiss School were headed south on RT 63. The Nissan crossed the double yellow lines and struck the second bus head on.

The driver of the first bus saw the Nissan cross the double yellow lines and evaded the vehicle. As the driver took evasive actions, the bus rolled over onto its driver's side and came to a stop in the north bound lane of RT 63. While it was rolling over, its rear end hit the driver side of Chevy.

All passengers from the buses were taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the Nissan were not transported. The passengers in the Chevy were also taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for the evaluation of minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was found at fault for the crash.

The Frederick Gunn School released said the students and adults involved were connected to the Junior Varsity Girls Lacrosse team and all had been released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

