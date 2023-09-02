Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Burlington: FAA

FAA officials say the pilot cited engine issues as the reason for the landing in a field near Johnny Cake Mountain Airport.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing in a cornfield in Burlington on Saturday afternoon.

The FAA said that a single-engine Piper PA-28 landed in a field near Johnny Cake Mountain Airport around 2 p.m. after the pilot reported engine issues.

Only the pilot was on board.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, the unnamed pilot was uninjured and there was no fuel leak or fire.

The FAA will investigate.

