Ski Sundown expecting influx of visitors with snow storm ahead

Whether you are a beginner or you’re a pro, with more snow on the way Ski Sundown is expecting an influx of people on Monday and Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Get your ski gear ready, with snow on the way Ski Resorts are ready for this winter weather.

Whether you are a beginner or you’re a pro, with more snow on the way Ski Sundown is expecting an influx of people on Monday and Tuesday.

From the black diamonds to the bunny hill, Snow in the forecast makes for an ideal day on the slopes at Ski Sundown.

“I really like skiing because it feels like you’re flying when you go really fast,” said Jack Marvin. “We’re looking forward to a big dump.”

With Connecticut's mild winter, Ski Sundown has been able to adjust.

“We took advantage of every opportunity we had to make snow and we were able to build up a really great base to get us through some of the rainy and warmer weather,” said Ben Switzgable with Ski Sundown.

Monday night's forecast is the winter wonderland many have been waiting for.

“With the snow coming Monday night, we’re just excited to finally see some winter here,” Switzgable.

They have 15 trails open so there’s fun for everyone.

"We’ve got a ton of terrain open on the hills so everyone is able to spread out and get a bunch of runs in so it’s gonna be a great couple of days coming up,” said Switzgable.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.