Snow brings out the plows across the state and causes messy commute

The snow totals were largest in the Northwest corner of the state.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Monday was the first real snowfall of the season across Connecticut.

For crews around the state, it's muscle memory.

Plow drivers worked all night to keep the roads as clear as possible and it certainly paid off for commuters Monday morning.

More than 200 schools across the state had delayed openings and drivers took extra time on the slippery roads.

The brunt of the snow landed in the northwest corner of the state, which means cleanup starts early and will last a little longer.

The FOX61 Stormtracker captured the conditions out on the roadways.

The main roads and highways stayed clear, thanks to the hard work from local Department of Public Works crews.

People are hard at work in Torrington getting an early start clearing the snow.



“We live in New England, if you don’t like snow, don’t live here” is the quote of the day from one homeowner. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8Vsaf3FS4n — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) December 12, 2022

It was really those side streets and neighborhoods that can take longer to clear and plow.

Traveling through Hartford, Farmington, Burlington, Torrington, Goshen and Litchfield, the snow accumulations differ from place to place.

The most snow was seen in Torrington, Goshen and Litchfield, which of course is where the roads are more snow covered and slippery.

In Torrington, people shoveling suited up early to clear their properties.

David Benson of Torrington said he was prepared for this snowfall and luckily, this snow was a homeowners dream, light and fluffy.

"It’s very powder-like, my small machine can take care of it instead of shovels on foot my small snow blower can take care of it so this is a breeze," said Benson. "It's New England, if you don’t want to have snow don’t be here. Even though I’d love to have it just snow on Christmas Eve, make it white and beautiful, that’s not the way things work."

People were hard at work making the best of the conditions across the state.

Plow drivers were still seen out and about taking care of problem areas to make sure drivers stay safe later Monday.

Those shovels may want to be put too far away because we could see them in use again very soon.

