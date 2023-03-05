State police searching for woman missing on Appalachian Trail in Kent

Marta Renee Bowen is possibly wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants. Her cell phone and gear were found at a campsite.

KENT, Connecticut — State Police are searching for a missing woman on the Appalachian Trail in Kent on Wednesday.

State Police said that Troop-L is responding to the scene, along with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department.

The missing person is a Caucasian 60-year-old female, Marta Renee Bowen, who went missing from her campsite on the trail. She has gray hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’ 7” and is possibly wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants. Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind.

If located or if anyone has any information to help us locate this missing person, you're asked to contact Troop-L at 860-626-7900.

