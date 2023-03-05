State police searching for woman missing on Appalachian Trail in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — State Police are searching for a missing woman on the Appalachian Trail in Kent on Wednesday.
State Police said that Troop-L is responding to the scene, along with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department.
The missing person is a Caucasian 60-year-old female, Marta Renee Bowen, who went missing from her campsite on the trail. She has gray hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’ 7” and is possibly wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants. Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind.
If located or if anyone has any information to help us locate this missing person, you're asked to contact Troop-L at 860-626-7900.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.