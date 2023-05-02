Apparent miracle in Thomaston referred to Catholic experts in Rome

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith in Rome will determine whether the alleged multiplication of wafers during a mass service in Thomaston was indeed a miracle.

THOMASTON, Conn. — The apparent miracle that was reported out of a Thomaston church back in March is being referred to Faith experts in Europe.

The Archdiocese of Hartford told FOX61 Tuesday that it awaits the Doctrine of Faith's response.

Shortly before Easter, the alleged miracle took place during a Sunday Lenten Mass.

St. Thomas pastor Father Joseph Crowley addressed his congregation just minutes after the apparent miracle took place.

“What happened is our Lord multiplied himself,” said Crowley.

FOX61 was the only TV station allowed inside St. Thomas Church just days after Eucharistic wafers, which Catholics believe transform themselves into the body of Christ, reportedly multiplied in a blessed serving vessel called a ciborium during communion.

“A very cool miracle. There’s no doubt. I have no doubt,” remarked Crowley during a subsequent service. Crowley said the Eucharistic minister observed that there were not enough hosts for all people in line to get one. He was about to go get more when the hosts reportedly multiplied several times over.

Some parishioners put their faith in the miracle.

“Just feel it in your heart. Just feel it in your heart,” said Jean Beck. “How can you look at everything that’s going on and not believe?”

Beck said it’s a moment she will carry with her for the rest of her life. She had lost her mother just two days before.

“It was such a glorious, joyful, wonderful thing that it brought peace to my heart because she was a parishioner all her life here," Beck said.

“It surprises me. I hope it’s real. If it isn’t at least it will bring somebody back to faith and we know that these things can happen,” remarked parishioner Michael Conway.

Speaking exclusively to FOX61 back in March, Archbishop Leonard Blair said the church’s investigation might involve a scientific or forensic analysis of the communion hosts.

“I’m sending out an experienced Priest who has a knowledge of church or Canon law,” explained Archbishop Blair. “They will follow a procedure to examine what happened, under what circumstances and by whom.”

Blair told said the outcome of that investigation would determine if he needed to notify the Vatican.

“The guidelines for these kinds of situations do call for me to notify the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome," said Blair.

Throughout the entire 21st century, there have only been four Eucharistic miracles recognized by the Catholic Church.

The most recent was in 2013 in Poland, where a host that fell on the floor was put into water to dissolve. It became streaked with red stains that were tested and found to contain fragments of the heart muscle.

St. Thomas Church is the church where Rev. Michael McGivney once served. McGivney has one previous miracle attributed to him. He was beatified in 2020 and given the title “Blessed”. If a second miracle is attributed to him, it could set him on a path to being canonized as a saint.

In order for a miracle to be attributed to McGivney, there would have to be evidence that someone prayed specifically in his name.

